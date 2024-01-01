Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Reduces Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Kroger were worth $11,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 33.7% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 239.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 168,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,519,000 after acquiring an additional 118,581 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Kroger by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.27.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $45.71 on Monday. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $50.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.44 and a 200-day moving average of $45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

About Kroger

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.