Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $14.48 Million Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $14,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $1,527,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,039,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 6,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 21.9% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

TRV opened at $190.49 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.28 and a 200-day moving average of $170.52.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.71.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

