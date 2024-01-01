Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $12,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 115.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 40.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $51.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $53.23. The company has a market cap of $98.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on C shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.62.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

See Also

