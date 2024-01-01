Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 200 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,120 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $10,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,494 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,333 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 773 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $75.53 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.32 and a fifty-two week high of $76.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.64. The stock has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.22%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

