First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Stock Position Decreased by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 271,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 35,120 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 86,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,418 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,768,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,636,000 after acquiring an additional 152,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth $425,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $16.86 on Monday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $18.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.11.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

