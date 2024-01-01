First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund stock opened at $6.88 on Monday. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $7.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FPL. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $332,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 10.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 28.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 337.5% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 59,714 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 46,064 shares during the period.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

