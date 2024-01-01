First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund stock opened at $6.88 on Monday. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $7.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.44.
About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.
