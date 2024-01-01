First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

FIF stock opened at $16.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.37. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $13.17 and a 1 year high of $17.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 36.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 6,842 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth $445,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,320,000 after purchasing an additional 10,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period.

About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

