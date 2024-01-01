First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA trimmed its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSLR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $213,049,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 197.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,880,000 after buying an additional 887,443 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the first quarter worth $121,554,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 889.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 453,658 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $98,671,000 after buying an additional 511,143 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the first quarter worth $90,528,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on First Solar from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on First Solar from $229.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Mizuho began coverage on First Solar in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.19.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $379,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,021,678. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $379,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,021,678. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $233,683.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,683.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,421 shares of company stock worth $1,035,331. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $172.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 1.44. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $232.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $801.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.11 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

