FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Takes Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,656 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC IL lifted its holdings in Boeing by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after buying an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after buying an additional 11,510 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Left Brain Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.12.

NYSE:BA opened at $260.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $157.69 billion, a PE ratio of -55.46 and a beta of 1.53. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $222.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.31.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($6.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

