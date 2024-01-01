FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 610 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IYE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 170,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,063,000 after buying an additional 12,864 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 135.8% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 10,889 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $95,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $44.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.21. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $39.94 and a 12-month high of $49.12.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

