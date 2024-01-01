FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 91.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,967,000 after purchasing an additional 108,283 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $102.88 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $85.61 and a twelve month high of $103.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.68.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

