FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Position in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. owned 0.26% of VanEck Short Muni ETF worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC grew its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 120,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 6,983 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 53,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 137,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 15,914 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:SMB opened at $17.09 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.83.

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

