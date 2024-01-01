FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Increases Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MS. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 810.8% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on MS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.51.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MS

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.4 %

MS stock opened at $93.25 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $69.42 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $153.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.67.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.93%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.