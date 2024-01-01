FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Increases Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 201,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,632,000 after purchasing an additional 13,121 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 56.0% during the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 60,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 21,615 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.3% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 50,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.5% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 268,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,170,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.18.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $5,904,661.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at $78,078,846.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 238,735 shares of company stock worth $12,457,510. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 2.7 %

Boston Scientific stock opened at $57.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $84.69 billion, a PE ratio of 70.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $44.35 and a one year high of $58.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.15 and a 200 day moving average of $53.05.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.