FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Has $439,000 Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,603,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,739,000 after purchasing an additional 46,547 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,721,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,412,000 after purchasing an additional 107,893 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,589,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,378,000 after purchasing an additional 413,421 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,839,000 after purchasing an additional 356,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,355,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,059,000 after purchasing an additional 376,841 shares during the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,538.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

PRU stock opened at $103.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.51. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $107.31. The stock has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 322.58%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

