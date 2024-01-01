FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Has $427,000 Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 106.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 59.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CAH opened at $100.80 on Monday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.53 and a 52 week high of $108.85. The firm has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.66.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The firm had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 327.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Health

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cardinal Health

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

