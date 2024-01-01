FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Has $315,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG – Free Report) by 200.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. owned 0.35% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000.
Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:RZG opened at $45.54 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $37.11 and a 1-year high of $47.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.69 and its 200-day moving average is $41.70.
Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Profile
Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.