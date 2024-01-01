FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Has $315,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG – Free Report) by 200.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. owned 0.35% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RZG opened at $45.54 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $37.11 and a 1-year high of $47.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.69 and its 200-day moving average is $41.70.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.