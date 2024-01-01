FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Grows Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $771.54.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE BLK opened at $811.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $719.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $698.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $819.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.10%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.