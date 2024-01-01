FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,025,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $47.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.77 and a 200 day moving average of $43.07. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $48.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

