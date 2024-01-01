FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV opened at $77.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.56. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.15.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

