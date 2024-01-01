FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Cuts Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $652,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 14,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,693,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter.

BATS NOBL opened at $95.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.92.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

