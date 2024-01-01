FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Cuts Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.9% in the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 4,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the second quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 20,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EMR opened at $97.33 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $100.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.97. The stock has a market cap of $55.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Vertical Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.44.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

