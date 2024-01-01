FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,031 ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,147 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,311,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,858,320,000 after purchasing an additional 285,789 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 118,109.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,482,363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543,516 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in ONEOK by 23.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,842,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $625,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,027 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,469,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $582,950,000 after purchasing an additional 219,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on OKE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Scotiabank raised shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OKE

ONEOK Price Performance

ONEOK stock opened at $70.22 on Monday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.91 and a 52-week high of $71.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.