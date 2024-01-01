Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FICO. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $975.00 to $1,029.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $985.00.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,164.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,046.62 and its 200-day moving average is $921.81. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $575.39 and a 1 year high of $1,185.42. The company has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.75, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.19). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 28.37%. The firm had revenue of $389.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total value of $8,404,224.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,565.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total value of $8,404,224.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,565.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,308 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,035.50, for a total transaction of $3,425,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,503,076.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,869 shares of company stock valued at $21,076,961 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

