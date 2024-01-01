Experian plc (EXPGF) to Issue Dividend of $0.18 on February 2nd

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, February 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd.
Experian Trading Down 1.6 %
Experian stock opened at $39.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.72. Experian has a 1 year low of $28.95 and a 1 year high of $40.98.
Experian Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Experian
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.