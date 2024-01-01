ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on January 19th

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd.
ESCO Technologies has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years. ESCO Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 7.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
ESCO Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of ESE stock opened at $117.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.72 and its 200-day moving average is $103.82. ESCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $85.50 and a 52-week high of $118.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESCO Technologies
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 917 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.
About ESCO Technologies
ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.
