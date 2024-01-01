Ergo (ERG) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $442,780.61

Ergo (ERG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for $1.68 or 0.00003951 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $122.00 million and $442,780.61 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,651.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.30 or 0.00171851 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.69 or 0.00618244 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00009181 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00051405 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $164.77 or 0.00386309 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $105.79 or 0.00248034 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000732 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 72,406,761 coins and its circulating supply is 72,406,497 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

