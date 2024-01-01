Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd.

Ennis has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years. Ennis has a payout ratio of 61.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Ennis Stock Performance

NYSE:EBF opened at $21.91 on Monday. Ennis has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ennis in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Ennis

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ennis by 276.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Ennis by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Ennis by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ennis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Ennis by 82.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

