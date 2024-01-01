Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $3.14 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $28.79 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 89.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.35.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

