eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,339 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 2.6% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 6,297 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of eBay by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,316 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in eBay by 28.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,262 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 47.1% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 952 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $43.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.15. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $52.23.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 19.76%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EBAY. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Benchmark decreased their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.56.

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

