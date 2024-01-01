Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI) Shares Purchased by Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. owned 0.19% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RAM Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. BetterWealth LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 32,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 88.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFSI opened at $32.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.88. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $32.59.

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

