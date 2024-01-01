Defender Capital LLC. Has $527,000 Stake in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Defender Capital LLC. increased its position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 66.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Enovis comprises about 0.2% of Defender Capital LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings in Enovis were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Enovis by 59,200.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ENOV opened at $56.02 on Monday. Enovis Co. has a one year low of $43.04 and a one year high of $66.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $417.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.89 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enovis Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

ENOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Enovis from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Enovis from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.17.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

See Also

