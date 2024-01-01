Defender Capital LLC. Acquires 10,600 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Defender Capital LLC. grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 1.2% of Defender Capital LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,557,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,071,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,616 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 98,521.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,956,394,000 after acquiring an additional 177,941,231 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,895,947 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,831,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,976 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 38.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,501,537,000 after acquiring an additional 20,836,219 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 71,950,264 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,405,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Down 0.3 %

INTC opened at $50.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $211.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.62, a P/E/G ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.50. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is -125.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on INTC. Mizuho raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC upgraded Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.97.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

