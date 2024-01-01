Cumberland Advisors Inc. Sells 8,400 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in Bank of America by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,032,852,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,539,567,000 after acquiring an additional 22,751,400 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after acquiring an additional 192,989,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,236,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,640,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,938 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $3,436,543,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Bank of America by 69,466.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 97,976,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,810,935,000 after acquiring an additional 97,835,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.94 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.58.

NYSE BAC opened at $33.67 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $266.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

