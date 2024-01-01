Cumberland Advisors Inc. Has $4.05 Million Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,105 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. United Rentals comprises 1.8% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 46.4% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 257.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Price Performance

URI stock opened at $573.42 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $325.15 and a 52-week high of $585.50. The company has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $485.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $461.41.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on URI. Citigroup increased their target price on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $474.08.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

