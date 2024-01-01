Cumberland Advisors Inc. Has $15.62 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,390 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 6.9% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $168,354,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,944.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,059 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,259.8% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,158,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,518 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $108.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $110.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.85 and a 200-day moving average of $98.23.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

