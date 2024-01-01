CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,012 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in CSX were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of CSX by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 87,778,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,993,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,031 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in CSX by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,799,965,000 after buying an additional 470,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in CSX by 20.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,543,883,000 after buying an additional 8,797,783 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,236,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,172,727,000 after acquiring an additional 690,267 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 181.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,065,128,000 after acquiring an additional 20,126,839 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $34.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.94. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.40%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSX. Bank of America raised their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.79.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

