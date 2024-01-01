Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on January 16th

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd.

Cousins Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Cousins Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 284.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Cousins Properties to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.4%.

NYSE:CUZ opened at $24.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.97 and its 200-day moving average is $21.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 1.30. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $28.66.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 148.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 40,230 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,474,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,746 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 12.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 14,059 shares during the last quarter.

CUZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on Cousins Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

