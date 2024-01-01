Corundum Trust Company INC Buys Shares of 4,744 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,744 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $695,100,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Scotiabank cut Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.96.

Comcast Trading Down 0.6 %

Comcast stock opened at $43.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.53 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $176.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. Comcast’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.13%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.