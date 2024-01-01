Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,026 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Copeland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 75.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.93.

American Tower Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $215.88 on Monday. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $235.57. The firm has a market cap of $100.64 billion, a PE ratio of 141.10, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.54.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 444.45%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

