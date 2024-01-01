Copeland Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Copeland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler Companies decreased their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Accenture from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.59.

Accenture stock opened at $350.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $220.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $355.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $327.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.34.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.82%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Accenture news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,885 shares of company stock worth $12,188,860 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

