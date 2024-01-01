Copeland Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,679 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $14,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 888.9% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 101.5% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,914,008.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,377 shares of company stock worth $11,553,511 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $660.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $602.16 and a 200-day moving average of $568.88. The company has a market capitalization of $292.90 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.76. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $681.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $15.00 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.60.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

