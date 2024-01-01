Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $7.56 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Copeland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,092 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 201.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Williams Trading raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet raised NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.06.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE opened at $108.57 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.77.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.