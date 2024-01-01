Copeland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $11,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on APD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.42.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE APD opened at $273.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.80. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.63 and a 52-week high of $320.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $272.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.83%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

