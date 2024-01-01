Copeland Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Copeland Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,797 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 67.4% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.18.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $96.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.86 and a 200-day moving average of $97.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

