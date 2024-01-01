Copeland Capital Management LLC Acquires 169,382 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 31,483.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 169,920 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,382 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $18,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Oder Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.7% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 756 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,871 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,470 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DKS opened at $146.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.36 and its 200-day moving average is $125.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $100.98 and a one year high of $152.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 7.76%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 35.68%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DKS. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.27.

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $454,262.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,518 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,976.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 30.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

