Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Trims Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA cut its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in PG&E were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 5.2% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 725.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 4.9% during the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 15,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its stake in PG&E by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 26,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PCG shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim cut their target price on PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on PG&E from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.68.

PG&E Stock Performance

NYSE PCG opened at $18.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $18.32.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. PG&E’s payout ratio is 4.65%.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

