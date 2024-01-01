Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Trims Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,865 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,278 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 108.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $61.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.16.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

