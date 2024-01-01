Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 47,735 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lessened its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,735 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $638,396.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,416 shares in the company, valued at $6,644,816.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $638,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 108,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,644,816.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 112,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $6,859,462.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,533,715.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,809 shares of company stock worth $9,919,708 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Price Performance

Shares of SCI opened at $68.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $52.89 and a 1-year high of $74.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.78 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SCI shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.40.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

