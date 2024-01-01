Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 3,500 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lowered its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,900 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 197,915 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 25,220 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 96.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 55,915 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,357 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of RIO opened at $74.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $80.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on RIO. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

